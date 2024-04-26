Chicago Cubs Trade Target Scratched from Start With Elbow Discomfort
The Chicago Cubs are playing well to start the season, currently 16-9 and 7-3 in their last 10 games. If the Cubs continue to play how they have and are in a position to fight for a postseason bid or win the National League Central around the deadline in July, expect them to make a move.
Everything, as it looks right now, indicates Chicago being in a position to have to make moves. This is an impressive roster, but it could be better. Factor in the injuries to Justin Steele and the bullpen not being as elite as expected, making a move for pitching has to be a priority.
It's uncertain which teams will be sellers at the deadline. Around 25 games played, most teams are still in a position to feel confident that their season isn't over just yet. There are a few who, unless something drastic changes, are looking at a hopeless season.
One of those is the Miami Marlins, a team that could have pitching the Cubs are interested in. Of the potential available names, Jesus Luzardo has been a name linked to the team in recent months. The left-handed pitcher, when healthy, has been an above-average arm over the past few seasons.
Unfortunately, the Peru native was scratched from his start on Friday and will undergo testing for elbow discomfort, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Luzardo would be one of the many who have a major elbow injury if that ends up being the case. Hopefully, it's just some discomfort and rest will fix the issue.
The 26-year-old has had a rough start to the season, posting a 6.58 ERA in 26.0 innings pitched. With this now coming up, it could be the reason why he's looked the way he has to start the year.