Chicago Cubs Viewed as Trade Partner for Elite Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs picked up their second straight series win on Wednesday, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of a three-game set. With an 11-7 record, the Cubs look to be a team that should be in the mix for a postseason bid at the end of the year. If they continue playing how they have, winning the National League Central is certainly a possibility, too.
Chicago has dealt with injuries to start the season, making this start even more impressive than it already was. Justin Steele, arguably one of the best pitchers in baseball, is still dealing with his hamstring injury. The hope is for him to return in early May.
Even when Steele does return, adding another top-of-the-line starter could be something that interests the front office. The Cubs, according to most outlets, have a top-two farm system in baseball. With the current situation of being a team that can compete and make a run in the postseason, moving a prospect or two for proven big-league talent makes sense.
David Schoenfield of ESPN listed a surprise trade target for Chicago, writing that Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners could be a potential trade candidate if the Mariners struggle.
Moving a prospect for Gilbert is the exact move that makes sense for the Cubs. The right-hander is still under team control through 2026 and is just 26 years old. If moving a prospect ever makes sense, it's certainly when a young pitcher has team control for another few seasons.
The Florida native has proven his worth to start the year, posing a 2.33 ERA in 27.0 innings pitched.