Cubs Will Have Interest in Pursuing Abreu According to Report

Another name can be added to the list of free agents the Chicago Cubs have been linked to. Bruce Levine, a long-time Chicago baseball insider, of 670 The Score said on "Inside the Clubhouse" that the Cubs, not the White Sox, are more likely to sign Jose Abreu this offseason.

A once inconceivable scenario, the Chicago White Sox now appear poised to let longtime first baseman Jose Abreu walk this offseason. The 2020 American League MVP has been with the team since 2014 and is still capable of putting together good seasons at the plate, finishing 2022 with an 824 OPS and a 137 wRC+.

However, the White Sox seem ready to move on and move former fourth-overall pick Andrew Vaughn to his natural first base position to succeed Abreu.

Abreu will certainly not have difficulty finding work, with his bat alone being able to make a big difference for a team. The Cruces, Cuba native has never posted a wRC+ lower than 114 in a season, and six of his eight seasons have seen him finish with a wRC+ higher than 120. The drawback for Abreu would come in his defense.

The righty has only ever played the field at first base, and he has never been a positive defender there either. Combine that with his age, and the 35-year-old may be best served as a full-time designated hitter going forward.

Still, whether the Cubs think he can play first base or plan to use him as a designated hitter, they'd be wise to make a move on the righty. Jed Hoyer stressed the need for bats in his end-of-season press conference, and both first base and designated hitter are obvious spots to upgrade.

First base was a revolving door of Alfonso Rivas, PJ Higgins and Frank Schwindel, all of whom finished with a wRC+ below 100, while the Cubs took a chance on Franmil Reyes for the designated hitter spot, who cooled dramatically after a hot start, and with a pricey arbitration number coming, could very well be non-tendered.

Chicago will also likely give a long look at Matt Mervis for the opening-day roster, and he also projects as a first base/designated hitter exclusively.

Signing Abreu to a short-term deal and putting him at either first or designated hitter while calling up Mervis to fill the other spot could be a great way to give the Cubs lineup a big boost in 2023.

