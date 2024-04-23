Could Chicago Cubs Be a Fit for MVP First Baseman at Deadline?
The Chicago Cubs have been rumored to be interested in a power-hitting first baseman for much of the past year. Pete Alonso has been the hot name, but there are other options for the Cubs to be interested in.
For Chicago to trade for a first baseman, it all depends on how teams are playing heading into the deadline. Certain teams will be sellers, while others won't.
Given their 10-13 start, one team who could be sellers at the deadline is the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals are already five games out of the National League Central, but it's important to recognize how quickly that can all shift in a division viewed as one of the worst in baseball.
If St. Louis does end up moving players at the deadline, a name to watch for the Cubs is Paul Goldschmidt. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed seven early predictions for the MLB trade deadline, predicting that Goldschmidt will be traded but not Nolan Arenado.
Goldschmidt, a former MVP winner in 2022, has been an elite hitter for most of his 14-year MLB career. Factor in that he has experience playing in tough moments, and landing the seven-time All-Star would be a perfect addition to this Chicago lineup.
Moving him to a division rival could get tricky, but crazier things have happened. The Cubs have one of, if not, the best farm systems in baseball, so trading with them should interest the Cardinals, too.
The Texas native has two home runs in 82 at-bats, slashing .195/.298/.268. He's struggled, but Goldschmidt's been too good for too long to worry about this continuing.