A new conjecture from an MLB insider suggests that a trade between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox involving Nick Madrigal could be a fit.

The Chicago Cubs find themselves in an interesting situation after the signing of star shortstop Dansby Swanson. In fact, it is an ideal situation in where they have too many MLB-starting caliber middle infielders.

With Swanson manning shortstop and Nico Hoerner bound for second base, Nick Madrigal is the odd man out.

That has prompted USA Today's Bob Nightengale to suggest a trade between the Cubs and crosstown rivals the Chicago White Sox in his Sunday column.

During his Sunday column, Nightengale puts out the suggestion that Madrigal could once again find himself donning the jersey from the franchise in which he came up. The White Sox need a second baseman and Madrigal needs a new home.

“The Cubs no longer have room for Madrigal in the starting lineup after signing shortstop Dansby Swanson and shifting Nico Hoerner to second base, and guess who desperately needs a second baseman?” said Nightengale. “Yep, the White Sox.”

It is a trade that makes sense not just on paper but in reality. It would allow the Cubs to continue bolstering their farm system while dealing from a position of strength and it would give the White Sox their everyday second baseman.

Win-win for both sides.

