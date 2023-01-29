Former Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels threw a session in front of scouts and according to reports looked great.

Former Chicago Cubs starter and fan favorite Cole Hamels is trying to make a comeback this season. After missing nearly the entire 2020 MLB season and the entireties of the 2021 and 2022 MLB season, the 39-year-old threw a session in front of scouts this past week.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman Hamels was 'insanely good' in his session and was touching 88-91 mph. Hamels will likely want to come back as a starter, a role he has spent the entirety of his career in since debuting with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006.

Hamels has an incredible pedigree of success, but shoulder injuries late in his career have de-railed plans for competing in his late 30's.

If he wants to start, then he likely won't fit with Chicago's plans. However, a low-risk deal as a relief pitcher could be in the cards. However, with starting pitching scarce and incredibly expensive around the league, there is abound to be a few teams that are willing to take Hamels on a flier.

Hamels has been able to re-invent himself as he has grown older and his command has always been his calling card. If he can continue to adapt he may have something left in the tank at the MLB level.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

