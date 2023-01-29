Former Chicago Cubs Starter 'Looks Insanely Good' in Latest Session
Former Chicago Cubs starter and fan favorite Cole Hamels is trying to make a comeback this season. After missing nearly the entire 2020 MLB season and the entireties of the 2021 and 2022 MLB season, the 39-year-old threw a session in front of scouts this past week.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman Hamels was 'insanely good' in his session and was touching 88-91 mph. Hamels will likely want to come back as a starter, a role he has spent the entirety of his career in since debuting with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006.
Hamels has an incredible pedigree of success, but shoulder injuries late in his career have de-railed plans for competing in his late 30's.
If he wants to start, then he likely won't fit with Chicago's plans. However, a low-risk deal as a relief pitcher could be in the cards. However, with starting pitching scarce and incredibly expensive around the league, there is abound to be a few teams that are willing to take Hamels on a flier.
Hamels has been able to re-invent himself as he has grown older and his command has always been his calling card. If he can continue to adapt he may have something left in the tank at the MLB level.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!