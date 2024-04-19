Former Chicago Cubs Superstar Placed On Injured List Again
The Chicago Cubs will always love Kris Bryant for what he did during his time with the franchise. Winning NL Rookie of the Year, NL MVP, and a World Series title has a tendency to do that for just about any fan base.
But, after the Cubs felt it was time to break up their championship-winning core, the former superstar has had a tough stetch.
He was shipped to the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline in 2021, finishing out the season fairly strong with them, hitting seven homers, 22 RBI, and having an OPS+ of 113 over 51 games.
This earned him a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies in free agency.
Unfortunately, his tenure has been a complete disaster.
In his debut season with the Rockies, Bryant was only able to play 42 games after dealing with back issues and plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He followed that up with another injury-marred year in 2023 where he only played 80 games because of more left foot issues and a fractured finger.
The slugger was hoping that he would be able to turn things around in his third season with Colorado.
But, he got off to a horrendous start, slashing .149/.273/.255 with just one homer and six RBI over his 55 at-bats. This prompted him to receive some nasty remarks from frustrated fans.
Now, Bryant has found himself back on the injured list once again after suffering a lower back strain when crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch.
The good news is that it doesn't seem too serious since it's just the 10-day IL retroactive back to April 14, so he could be back in the lineup within a week.
Still, this has to be frustrating for Chicago's former star player as his career has been completely derailed following his departure from the team that drafted him.