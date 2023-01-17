The Chicago Cubs have announced two former players that will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame during the 2023 season.

The Chicago Cubs announced that Shawon Dunston and Mark Grace will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame with a ceremony to take place during the 2023 season.

"When they told me I was going in with Grace, I felt a little more comfortable. " Dunston said during the recently held Cubs Convention. "And I really felt very thankful."

Dunston made two All-Star teams for the Cubs and finished his career in Chicago with more Opening Day starts (11) than any shortstop for the team since 1900, according to MLB.com.

Grace was the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up in 1988, guided the Cubs to a division title in '89 and earned three All-Star berths. In 13 years with the Cubs, Grace hit .308 with 2,201 hits, which rank fifth in team history.

Both players were highly popular with the fans and remain that way presently.

"Honestly, calling it an honor doesn't do it justice," Grace said of being inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame. "But to go in with (Dunston)? To go in with him, it just couldn't get any better."

