Kyle Hendricks helped the Chicago Cubs win a World Series, but his injuries have held him back in recent times. Despite the adversity, he would love to remain with the franchise.

The Chicago Cubs have come to compete. That much is clear after spending over $300 million this offseason. They no longer are hoping to vie for a Wild Card spot, but instead have their eyes set on the division.

Before the season starts, they have one decision they will have to address: Kyle Hendricks. One of the last remaining pieces from the 2016 World Series championship team, Hendricks means so much to this franchise. However, injuries de-railed his 2022 MLB season and now he does not appear ready to make Opening Day.

As Hendricks has grown older, his propensity for injury has grown and his stuff has diminished. Still, when healthy, he can be an effective pitcher. But now, the Cubs have a rotation stocked with an ace in Marcus Stroman, and solid number two punch with Jameson Taillon, and a plethora of guys in Justin Steele, Drew Smyly, Keegan Thompson, and others.

Even if Hendricks does get healthy, is he still needed in the rotation or does he just become a trade chip for a pitching needy team?

To Hendricks, it doesn't matter, he wants to stay here according the The Athletic.

“We’ve had so many good discussions,” Hendricks said. “They’ve been so good to me and so cool with me over all the years. We have such a good relationship. I appreciate everything they’ve done. It’s all out there. We know what it is. The bottom line is I just want to give quality (innings). I just want to get healthy and go in and (contribute). It helps so much with my focus being on the guys we got, the new faces on the team. I just want to be out there for my guys and be consistent every fifth day. By doing that — if I’m able to be who I am — then I think things will end up taking care of themselves after the season.

“Obviously, the goal would be to stay here. I’ve loved everything about it. I would love to ride it out as long as I possibly can.”

For this relationship to work, Hendricks would need to get healthy and create a course of action that keeps him healthy. From there, a plan to regain velocity, create separation in pitches, and maintain stamina must be at the top of the list.

And perhaps his future with the franchise is no longer as a starter that takes the ball every fifth day 30 times a season. Perhaps his role morphs into something more suited for his situation.

Regardless, his presence in the clubhouse is always a positive. HIs presence on the mound is always welcome, so long as he can stay healthy and fit.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!