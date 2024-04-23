Is New York Mets Star a Possibility for Cubs at Trade Deadline?
The rumors of the Chicago Cubs being interested in Pete Alonso haven't gone away. Not coming to an agreement on an extension, arguably the best power hitter in baseball looks poised to hit the market at the end of the season.
If the New York Mets don't believe Alonso will re-sign with them after the season, trading him at the deadline would be the logical thing to do. Losing him for nothing would be one of the worst possible scenarios, something the front office can't do.
For the Cubs, this would be the prime opportunity to jump in and grab the three-time All-Star. His value would be lower than normal due to it potentially being a rental, but that doesn't mean the front office can't figure out a way to come up with a new contract that keeps him in Chicago for the long term.
In his seven predictions for the MLB trade deadline, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted that the Mets keep Alonso, writing that Plan A for New York should be keeping him in the Queens.
The Mets have also played better in recent weeks, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. If they believe they have a chance to make the postseason at the deadline, the idea of moving Alonso wouldn't make much sense. It's also fair to say that New York making the postseason this year could intrigue the 29-year-old to re-sign.
When Alonso's at his best, hitting at least 37 home runs in every full season in his first five big league seasons, he'd be an addition the Cubs front office can only hope to land. He'd be a great fit and someone who can change the dynamic of this lineup.