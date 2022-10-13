On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches 2015 NLDS in Wrigley

October 13 was a good day for the Chicago Cubs, especially in 2015, when they clinched the National League Divisional Series. They did so after defeating their arch-rivals the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 in Game 4, making quick work of their NL Central foes.

Of note, it was their first ever postseason series clinch at home in Wrigley Field. Pretty hard to believe considering the vast history of the franchise.

Many Cubs played hero on the day. Javier Báez helped overcome an early Cardinals lead when he launched a three-run home run in the second inning. The shortstop wasn't the only Chicago player to have a big day as Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber both went on to hit solo shots.

Jason Hammel was the Cubs starter that day, but was yanked after 3.0 innings in which he gave up two earned runs, both on a Steven Piscotty home run.

Trevor Cahill was the winning pitcher, tossing only 1.0 innings of one-run baseball.

