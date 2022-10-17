Skip to main content

On This Day in Chicago Cubs History: World Series Hopes Slip Away

The Chicago Cubs drop another to Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 NLCS on this day in Cubs history.

The Chicago Cubs continue there rich history on this day, October 17, as we teleport to 2017 for Game 3 of the NLCS.

Chicago had just lost the first two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. and were able to return home to Wrigley Field to kick-off their three game set.

The Dodgers ran out Yu Darvish, who in just a few months time would join the Cubs for the next three seasons. 

Darvish's impression on the Cubs in Game 3 was spectacular as he tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball, a solo shot from Chicago's slugger Kyle Scwarber.

Chicago's starter, Kyle Hendricks, was shelled in this outing as he was able to go just 5.0 innings pitched, during which time he gave up five runs along with two home runs. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

It was not a recipe for success.

Ultimately, the Cubs fell to Los Angeles as the Dodgers took a commanding 3-1 series lead and positioning themselves just one game away from the World Series.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_10353904
News

On This Day in Cubs History: World Series Hopes Slip Away

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19044668
News

Cubs Will Have Interest in Pursuing Abreu According to Report

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_9609850
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Miguel Montero Hit a Grand Slam

By Ben Silver
USATSI_16116736
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: P.J. Higgins

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_9400014
News

Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter has Passed Away

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19176911
News

Report: Cubs Linked to Impending Free Agent Superstar Aaron Judge

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18767247
News

Six Cubs Move Into FanGraphs Top 100 Prospects

By Ben Silver
USATSI_8859884
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches 2015 NLDS in Wrigley

By Kade Kistner