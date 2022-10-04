On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Wins 116 Games

On this day in Chicago Cubs history, we're turning back the clock to 1906. The Cubs won their 116th game on Oct. 4, 1906, and took home the National League pennant with a record of 116-36-3.

They finished first in the National League, it would be the first of three NL pennants from 1906-1908, in which they went on to win two consecutive World Series titles in 1907 and 1908.

In 1906, however, despite playing to a .763 winning percentage over a 152-game pace, the Cubs lost the 1906 World Series to the Chicago White Sox in six games.

83 years later, on Oct. 4, 1989, Cubs' first baseman Will Clark went 4-for-4 in the NLCS Game 1 at Wrigley Field. Clark launched a grand slam in the fourth inning off of San Francisco Giants' starter Greg Maddux to put the Cubs on top 8-3.

At the time, the grand slam was the first in the NLCS since 1977, when Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder and current manager of the Houston Astros Dusty Baker hit one off of Philadelphia Phillies' starter Jim Lonborg.

Chicago went on to win the game 11-3, and Clark collected six RBI and two home runs. That would be the only game the Cubs would win, losing the NLCS in six games.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!