On This Day in History: Cubs Get Trade Happy

On This Day in History: Chicago Cubs Get Trade Happy

On this day in Chicago Cubs history, the franchise pulled off two different trades in two different decades.

The Chicago Cubs have a deep history, and that is no different on today's date of Nov. 17, 2022.

Despite it being the offseason and usually uneventful, the Cubs did pull off two trades on this date over the course of 60 years. 

The first of the three trades happened in 1954 when Chicago sent Ralph Kiner to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash, Sam Jones and a minor leaguer named Gale Wade.

Kiner would go on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with the class of 1975, wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates hat. 

The second trade occurred in 2014 when the Atlanta Braves traded middle infielder Tommy La Stella to the Cubs in exchange for relief pitcher Arodys Vizcaíno, whom Chicago had acquired from Atlanta in 2012. 

The move turned out to be the right one for the Cubs as Vizcaíno would go on to serve the first 80 games of the 2015 minor league season due to a suspension levied for using performance enhancing drugs.

La Stella went on to win a 2016 World Series ring with the Cubs despite having just one at-bat the entire postseason. He was removed from the World Series roster in favor of Kyle Schwarber who is now with the Philadelphia Phillies.

