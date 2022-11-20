On This Day in History: The Cubs Hire a New Manager

There are not a whole lot of goings on around baseball this time of year. The World Series is over, MLB free agency isn't yet in full swing, and the Thanksgiving lull is upon us.

However, in 1987 that did not stop the Chicago Cubs from hiring Don Zimmer as their new manager on Nov. 20.

Zimmer was a baseball lifer and coaching the Cubs was but one stop on his incredible journey. Over the course of his three-year tenure with Chicago, Zimmer compiled a 265-258 record.

He also led the Cubs to a divisional title in 1989, where they lost to the San Francisco Giants in the National League Championship Series. He won the Manager of the Year Award for his efforts that same season.

By the end of his career, Zimmer had managed the Cubs, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and San Diego Padres. His career 885-858 record puts him 75th on the list of most wins by a manager.

Zimmer passed away in 2014 in Florida.

