Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award

Skip to main content

Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Minor League Gold Glove Award

Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong won his first minor league Rawlings Gold Glove Award after his breakout season in 2022.

Rawlings announced its 2022 Minor League Gold Glove award winners Tuesday, and one Chicago Cubs prospect was among the recipients. Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, acquired in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets, was the lone Cub to take home the award.

Crow-Armstrong's defensive prowess should not come as a surprise. The lefty has been seen as an elite fielder since he was drafted in 2020. Coming in to 2022 with 70 grade fielding and a 55 grade arm according to MLB Pipeline, he has always been on the radar as one of the minor league's best defenders. 

Nothing in his first full minor league season created any doubts about his defense, as the 20-year-old made several highlight reel plays throughout the season, flashing Major League Gold Glove potential. 

The questions for Crow-Armstrong came in the form of his bat, but the outfielder excelled at the plate as well. The lefty slashed .312/.376/.520 across two levels in 2022, and also hit 16 home runs, answering doubts about his power as well. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Crow-Armstrong's breakout at the plate along with his continued excellence in centerfield makes him perhaps the most exciting young player in the organization. The California native could be instrumental in the next competitive era of Cubs baseball, and this may not be the last Gold Glove he receives. 

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_18767247
News

Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19159346
News

Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_12573917
News

On This Day in History: A Cub Comes Just Short of Winning MVP

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_9556528
News

2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot Features a New Cub

By Ben Silver
USATSI_15640704
News

On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19108160
News

Report: Cubs Among Teams in Play for deGrom

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19255489
News

Cubs Among Favorites to Land Aaron Judge

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_15640704
News

On This Day in History: The Cubs Hire a New Manager

By Kade Kistner