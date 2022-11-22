Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award

Rawlings announced its 2022 Minor League Gold Glove award winners Tuesday, and one Chicago Cubs prospect was among the recipients. Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, acquired in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets, was the lone Cub to take home the award.

Crow-Armstrong's defensive prowess should not come as a surprise. The lefty has been seen as an elite fielder since he was drafted in 2020. Coming in to 2022 with 70 grade fielding and a 55 grade arm according to MLB Pipeline, he has always been on the radar as one of the minor league's best defenders.

Nothing in his first full minor league season created any doubts about his defense, as the 20-year-old made several highlight reel plays throughout the season, flashing Major League Gold Glove potential.

The questions for Crow-Armstrong came in the form of his bat, but the outfielder excelled at the plate as well. The lefty slashed .312/.376/.520 across two levels in 2022, and also hit 16 home runs, answering doubts about his power as well.

Crow-Armstrong's breakout at the plate along with his continued excellence in centerfield makes him perhaps the most exciting young player in the organization. The California native could be instrumental in the next competitive era of Cubs baseball, and this may not be the last Gold Glove he receives.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!