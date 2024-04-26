Potential Chicago Cubs Target Could be Traded by Boston Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs are 15-9 and have played just as well as most expected coming into the season. After an offseason that saw them make decent moves, but not as many as they might've needed to, the trade deadline in July could be a big moment for the Cubs' future.
Their biggest addition was left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga, who, despite pitching in just four games, has thrown as well as anyone in baseball to start the season.
Hector Neris was also a massive addition to the pitching staff, giving Chicago a reliever who was one of the best in the league in 2023 for the Houston Astros.
Neris has appeared in nine games out of the bullpen this season, working 8.0 innings. He's allowed four earned runs, good for an ERA of 4.50. His 1.75 WHIP is also significantly higher than nearly every other season in his career. While it's still early in the year and Neris should get better as the season progresses, he hasn't been the same arm they signed for $9 million this offseason.
Additions to the bullpen are a must for the Cubs front office. Even if Neris doesn't give up another earned run until July, bullpen help is always a need for a contending team.
According to Jon Heyman on the B/R Walk-Off show on Wednesday, Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen would be "happy to be traded" if the opportunity presented itself.
The Red Sox have played better than expected, currently 14-12. However, in a loaded American League East, they're already 3.5 games behind and in third place.
Jansen would be the ideal arm for Chicago at the deadline.
He's a veteran who's pitched in big moments and still has above-average stuff. In his 7 2/3 innings of work, he's allowed just two earned runs. A four-time All-Star, Jansen would add another legitimate arm to this bullpen.