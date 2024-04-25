Recently Released Chicago Cubs Veteran Could Be Ideal Fit For Yankees
The Chicago Cubs designated Garrett Cooper on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided reported. Matt Mervis was called up and will have his second chance to prove to the Cubs front office that he deserves to play in the big leagues.
Mervis, 26 years old, played in 27 games for Chicago in 2023, slashing .167/.242/.289. While the Washington D.C. native struggled in his first stint, he's hit during every step throughout the minors and should eventually figure it out at the dish.
For Cooper, he now has the chance to potentially join a contending team. The 33-year-old made his debut in 2017 and has been a decent big leaguer for much of his eight-year MLB career.
Playing in his first season for the Cubs, Cooper was slashing .270/.341/.432 with one home run in 37 at-bats. He was coming off an impressive 2023 season, hitting the most home runs in his career with 17.
In 2022, Cooper was named an All-Star, the first and only All-Star nod of his career.
Of the potential teams he can join, the New York Yankees are an ideal landing spot. With Anthony Rizzo being the only first baseman healthy, the Yankees should be interested in a reunion with the Alabama native. Cooper made his big league debut in New York, slashing .326/.333/.488 in a small 43 at-bat sample size.
The Yankees have played well this season, sitting in first place in the American League East. Having a chance to play for a team that looks poised to make the postseason could also intrigue him.
It was a surprise when it was announced that Cooper was being designated with how he's played this season. The front office must have confidence in Mervis, which is well warranted given how he's swung the bat in his professional career.