Report: Cubs Agree to Terms with Free Agent Shortstop Dansby Swanson

The waiting is done, the Chicago Cubs have their shortstop.

After a dismal 2021 and 2022, the Cubs look ready to compete in 2023.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cubs are in agreement with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. Bally Sports and Stadium's Russell Dorsey reported that the deal was worth 177 million dollars over seven seasons.

The former Atlanta Brave slashed .277/.329/.447 in 696 plate appearances in 2022 with 25 home runs and nine defensive runs saved.

Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, is a player for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars. So, the reported move to Chicago comes as a natural transition for the 28-year-old.

Chicago had been pursuing a shortstop all winter, and the knowledge that owner Tom Ricketts had been willing to spend was readily available. With Trea Turner the first domino to fall in the free-agent shortstop market, the rest have quickly come crashing down.

Swanson's acquisition has effects up and down the Cubs defense and lineup.

Nico Hoerner will see a move to second base, where his already good defense will become elite.

Meanwhile, the top of the Cubs lineup will have a replacement for the absence of Willson Contreras. Whether Swanson bats first, second or third though, will have to be seen.

Swanson has spent a plurality of his career hitting from the two-hole, and Contreras took 73 percent of his plate appearances from that spot in 2022. It's a logical fit, but the Cubs have a myriad of options in which they can work their new acquisition.

Swanson's signing has massive implications for the Cubs postseason hopes in 2023 and beyond, we will continue to update this article with details of the contract when they are released.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!