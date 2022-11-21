Report: Cubs Among Teams in Play for deGrom

Another day on the hot stove and another rumor. However, this one is a bit different. Once someone reports a link between one of the best pitchers in baseball history and the Chicago Cubs, you better have your sources right.

In this case, Mike Puma of the New York Post feels he does as he has mentioned the Cubs as one of the teams to be in on Jacob deGrom. Among Chicago's competitors are the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees, and of course the New York Mets.

deGrom will likely be looking for a contract north of $40 million a year with a length of four or five years. Given his injury history, many teams may not want to take a gamble on him. This leaves teams like the Rangers, or even the Cubs, with an inside track to inking the big righty.

Puma does note, however, that if the Mets offer a similar "best" deal to any of the other suitors, deGrom is likely to stay in Queens. Familiarity plays a large part in a lot of decisions, and deGrom has stated he would like to move full-time to the area of his next team.

Whether or not the Mets take a chance on deGrom long-term, after he has faced a multitude of injuries, and seeing as he is already age 34, remains to be seen.

Until then, the Cubs have a shot.

