Report: Cubs Linked to Impending Free Agent Superstar Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge may get the biggest free agent contract in MLB history. He hit 62 home runs in his 2022 walk-year. He'll likely win the American League MVP award over the most talented player ever, Shohei Ohtani. His OPS led all Major Leaguers at 1.111 and he's proven to be an elite defender.

The California-native was expected to stay with the New York Yankees after this season, but it seems like the Bronx Bombers may not pony up to his contract demands.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees prefer not to eclipse an AAV of $40 million, nor do they wish to offer a $400 million deal to a player on the wrong side of 30.

Thus the price has been driven down somewhat, allowing competitor teams to sneak into the conversation. According to Heyman, the Yankees envision their competition coming down to the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Both the Dodgers and Yankees would be good fits for Judge. They are competitive teams looking to win a ring in 2023. The Giants and Cubs, however, are on a different track.

While the Cubs are looking to spend big money this offseason, they are a year or two away from truly competing, while the Giants are on the downswing from their 107-win NL West winning campaign in 2021.

Chicago is a big market and the Cubs play in a historic stadium with rabid fans. What superstar wouldn't want to commit himself to Wrigley Field?

Though they're currently in a brief blip of irrelevance, the Cubs look to soon be competing again year in and year out. A player like Aaron Judge would certainly expedite that process.

