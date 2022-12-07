Report: Cubs Agree to Terms With Cody Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs have filled their hole in centerfield, signing 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and 2019 NL Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million dollar deal according to several reports.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman broke the deal, while ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the salary shortly after.

A one-year arrangement is logical for each side, as the Cubs look to help Bellinger re-obtain his former MVP form after two down seasons, while also filling a void in center field with an excellent defender. Chicago is looking to get back into playoff contention by any means necessary and adding Bellinger at a decently high rate with little risk is a sign of that approach.

Bellinger, meanwhile, will look for a rebound year after back-to-back ugly seasons. After posting a wRC+ of 112 or better in his first four seasons, the lefty's production fell dramatically as he battled injuries and inconsistent playing time in 2020 and 2021.

Both the Cubs and Bellinger are banking on a change of scenery and being back to 100% health will get him back into the player he once was. The Arizona-native is the first domino to fall in what could be a huge offseason on the northside, and appears to be a perfect fit for Chicago.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!