Report:  Contreras Declines Qualifying Offer

Report: Willson Contreras Declines Qualifying Offer
It was never going to happen any differently.
The Chicago Cubs were never going to agree on a extension with Willson Contreras before he hit free agency. The 30-year-old was too intent on testing the open market.
And once Contreras officially became a free agent, the qualifying offer was a win-win for the Cubs.
If Contreras accepted, which he never would, the Cubs would retain their catcher on a one-year, $19.65 million deal. If he declined, which according to Jon Heyman, he has, then the Cubs gain a draft pick.
Because the Cubs do not receive revenue sharing, their compensatory pick falls after Competitive Balance Round B. In 2022, those picks were the 75th through the 80th selections in the MLB Amateur Draft.
If, of course, the Cubs do resign Contreras, they will be stripped of their compensation pick.
Willson Contreras is far more valuable to the Cubs than a late-second round pick, but the organization will be happy to get anything at all for a lost asset. Even now, 14 years after he first joined the club, Contreras is still providing value despite no longer playing in Chicago.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!