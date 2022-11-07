Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval

The Chicago Cubs found a deal they liked for catcher Willson Contreras after all. In a recent article, ESPN's Jeff Passan stated that the Houston Astros and Cubs had agreed to a deal that would send Contreras to Houston in exchange for right-handed starter José Urquidy. The deal needed owner approval, but Astros owner Jim Crane nixed the deal. It was speculated Astros manager Dusty Baker was also opposed.

For the Cubs, it could've drastically altered their approach to the offseason. Urquidy would've slotted perfectly into the middle of the team's rotation in 2023, and lessened the need to chase a big arm in free agency. The righty has a career ERA of 3.74 and another three seasons of control, a worthwhile return for Contreras.

The Astros were indeed interested in dealing from their Major League rotation at the deadline due to the teams surplus of arms. They ended up dealing away Jake Odorizzi to the Atlanta Braves at the deadline, so a deal like this would've made sense as Urquidy still ended up the odd man out of Houston's rotation for the postseason.

Though the Astros could've used Contreras for the designated hitter spot or catcher, Crane ultimately squashed the deal due to a Dusty Baker's desire to keep Urquidy, and concerns about Contreras' defense.

The Cubs ultimately were unable to find a deal to their liking afterward, and opted to hang onto Contreras for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old is slated to be a free agent this offseason, though Chicago will almost certainly be extending Contreras a qualifying offer.

