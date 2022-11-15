Report: Rizzo Inks Multi-Year Free Agent Deal With Yankees

There will be no fairytale reunion.

Former-Chicago Cubs first baseman and World Series champion Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees according to a new report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The contract is a two-year, $40 million deal with a club option for 2025 worth $17 million.

Rizzo had been strongly linked to the Cubs over the past several weeks, and he once called Wrigley Field home for nine and a half seasons. With a gaping hole at first base for the Cubs, a happy marriage felt all too likely.

But the Yankees with deeper wallets and larger desire to compete right now apparently outbid the Cubs.

Rizzo slashed .224/.338/.480 in 2022 with 32 home runs. He'll be even more valuable in 2023 once the shift is outlawed.

With Rizzo off the board, the smart bet for the Cubs' Opening Day first baseman is now Matt Mervis, who played in four leagues in 2022 and dominated each one. The 24 year old hit 42 minor league home runs this year in 154 games.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

