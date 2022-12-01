Report: MLB Teams to Receive Additional $30 Million in Deal With Disney

A new report emerged on Wednesday that could be good news to all MLB fanbases. According to Eric Fisher, the U.S. Editor for SportBusiness Group, Major League Baseball sold its remaining 15-percent stake in BAMTech, a streaming technology service group, to Disney for $900 million.

As a result of this deal, Fisher states that each team should be receiving another $30 million from the sale. While this likely won't alter the thinking of every team in regards to the offseason, it could come in handy for a team like the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has long been rumored to be among the top spenders this offseason, and with the team looking to go after a top shortstop, the extra money could encourage the team to go further in a bidding war. The extra money could also help the Cubs plug more holes throughout the roster.

A lot could still be up in the air in regard to how the additional funds could work, but it has the potential to make a difference in the on-field product for numerous teams.

This is just another example of teams' ability to receive additional cash flow. How team's reinvest it back into their product is up for debate. However, this develop only lends credence to Cubs ownerships' promise on spending money this winter.

Publisher Kade Kistner contributed to this article.

