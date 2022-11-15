Report: Rays Trade Miles Mastrobuoni to Cubs

Who, you might ask, is Miles Mastrobuoni?

The Chicago Cubs' latest acquisition, according to the Tampa Bay Times Marc Topkin, is a 27-year-old left-handed hitting utility-man. Though he only has 16 Major League plate appearances, Mastrobuoni has been elite in the minor leagues.

In 2022, he hit 16 home runs and slashed .300/.377/.469 for the Triple-A Durham Bulls, finding power for the first time in his career. While there, he played six positions, starting games at second base, third base, every outfield position, and shortstop.

Furthermore, according to Topkin, the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a Single-A pitcher from the Cubs. No player has yet been named in the deal.

Expect further trades to come from the Rays today as they are looking to unload from the back of their 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft roster deadline.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

