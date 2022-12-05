Source: Chicago Cubs and Terry Nearing Free Agent Deal

Inside The Cubs publisher Kade Kistner reported from MLB's Winter Meetings that there is mutual interest between the Chicago Cubs and MLB free agent first baseman Curtis Terry. The Cubs and Terry are talking about a potential minor-league deal.

The 26-year-old Terry was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB draft out of high school. The first baseman spent six different seasons within the Rangers organization before finally getting a brief call-up in 2021.

The Georgia native played in 13 games, collecting four hits, two of which were doubles, and knocking in one run. Terry spent the entirety of the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate St. Paul, finishing the season with a .777 OPS.

Terry is likely nothing more than a depth move, giving the Cubs some insurance in a position of need. While the Winter Meetings are a time packed with blockbuster trades and signings, it's important to remember that many minor moves such as this are made as well.

