Baseball Prospectus released their top-100 Chicago Cubs prospects list and there are a few surprises.

The Chicago Cubs have a robust farm system. Most lists that have come out recently, such as Baseball America's have three Cubs prospects listed in their top-100. The farm is one of the calling cards for Chicago and it should help sustain any future success.

That much is clear.

Now, Baseball Prospectus has just released their new top-100 prospects ranking for the 2023 MLB season and there are a few surprises. . .

Baseball Prospectus has Pete Crow-Armstrong listed at 28 on their new list. No surprise there. However, listing outfielder Owen Caissie at 80 and first baseman Matt Mervis at 88 is indeed surprising.

Not to say they don't deserve the praise and recognition, but by including them they excluded Brennen Davis and Kevin Alcántara. Davis and Alcántara, along with Crow-Armstrong, are generally seen by most publications as the top prospects in the system. Ours included.

Regardless, it speaks to the quality of the farm system from the top to their depth. They will have plenty of guys waiting in the wings in case of injury that could make an impact or have the ammunition to pull off a trade at the deadline.

It's about to get fun on the North Side again.

