Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37 doubles and 43 RBI in 144 games for the Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball Organization.

In 2019, Tauchman hit .277 with 13 homers and 47 RBI for the Yankees.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!