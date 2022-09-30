On This Day in Cubs History: Maddux Wins 20th Game

On This Day in Cubs History: Greg Maddux Wins 20th Game
Greg Maddux is remembered today for his time with the Atlanta Braves, winning four straight Cy Young awards, a World Series and three pennants. But often forgotten is Maddux's first Cy Young award which came in his final season with the Chicago Cubs in 1992.
A free agent at year's end, Maddux had one of the greatest walk-years in Cubs' memory. Staring down the barrel of several uncompetitive seasons, Maddux left the Chicago for the up and coming Braves, but not before making his mark in 1992.
No Cubs pitcher had won 20 games in a season since Rick Reuschel in 1977, but few ever ever won their 20th in such dominant fashion.
That year on Sept. 30, in Maddux's last game with the Cubs, he threw a complete-game shutout over the National League East champion Pittsburgh Pirates for his 20th victory.
Stymying Pirate hitters, including 27-year-old MVP-winner Barry Bonds also in a walk-year, Maddux allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out nine to end his tenure in Chicago before returning 11 years later at age-38.
