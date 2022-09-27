On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Longest Win Streak for Pennant Clinching Victory

Th Chicago Cubs had won seven pennants by 1935. That year, on Sept. 27, they added an eighth to their collection, the second most by a National League franchise to that point, post 1903.

The Cubs weren't always the lovable losers. For the first 60 years of their history, they were often winners. They had won pennants in 1906, 1907, 1908, 1910, 1918, 1929, 1932 and 1935. They would win two more in 1938 and 1945 before their 85 year drought began.

But of their post-World Series winning pennants, 1935 was perhaps the most dominant.

Though they lost in the World Series to the Detroit Tigers in six games, their 100 wins topped the National League standings by four games. 100 wins was also far more impressive in 1935 than it is today, as MLB played a 154-game season until 1961.

On Sept. 2, the Cubs had 81 wins and were 2.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals. 21 games later — and 21 wins later, at the time the longest winning streak in Major League history — Chicago clinched the pennant with a 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Coming back from a 2-0 first inning deficit, the Cubs scored six unanswered runs as staff ace Bill Lee pitched a complete game for his 20th victory of the season, out dueling Hall of Famer Dizzy Dean for the National League crown.

