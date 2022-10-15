On This Day in Cubs History: Miguel Montero Hit a Grand Slam

In the 110 year history of Wrigley Field, there have been several loud home runs. But perhaps none were quite as raucous as Miguel Montero's National League Championship Series Game 1 grand slam in 2016.

Maybe it shouldn't have even come to the moment. Initially the Chicago Cubs were winning 3-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a comfortable lead at the 'friendly confines'.

But slowly, the Dodgers came creeping back. First Andre Ethier hit a solo blast to tighten the deficit before a disaster eighth inning from Aroldis Chapman allowed the Dodgers to tie the score.

Los Angeles loaded the bases on a walk and a few weak singles before Chapman struck out the next two batters. Then Adrián González singled on a ground ball back up the middle to score two and knot the game at 3-3.

In the Cubs half of the inning, Ben Zobrist led off with a double before Jason Heyward was intentionally walked. Oddly enough, now with two outs, the Dodgers also intentionally walked Chris Coghlan to load the bases and force a pinch hitter for Chapman's spot in the lineup.

Quickly, Dodgers' reliever Joe Blanton worked and 0-2 count on the pinch-hitter Montero. It was a hanging slider that the Cubs' catcher swung on and missed for the second strike, but Montero did not miss the next hanging slider.

About 450 feet later, it landed nearly 20 rows deep in the right field bleachers. A titanic blast in its own right, but also a gigantic momentum shifter in the course of the series.

The Cubs went on to win that game and the NLCS 4-2, advancing to their first World Series in 71 years.

