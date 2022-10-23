On This Day in Cubs History: Rick Sutcliffe Wins Cy Young

On Oct. 23, 1984, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Rick Sutcliffe won his first and last career Cy Young award after the Cubs acquired him in the middle of the season. Sutcliffe would go on to pitch seven more seasons in Chicago, appearing in two MLB All-Star Games and finishing with an ERA of 3.88.

The Missouri native didn't even start the season with the Cubs, instead opening with Cleveland for the third straight season. Though the righty made an All-Star appearance in 1983, Sutcliffe stumbled out of the gate in 1984, with his ERA sitting at an unsightly 5.15 through 15 starts before being shipped to Chicago on June 13.

The then 28-year-old flipped a switch in Chicago, finishing with a 2.69 ERA over 20 starts, along with a 16-1 record. Sutcliffe took home the NL Cy Young award unanimously, and also finished in fourth place for the 1984 NL MVP award, won by fellow Cubs teammate Ryne Sandberg.

Sutcliffe finished as the runner-up for the 1987 NL Cy Young award to Philadelphia Phillies starter Steve Bedrosian, but wouldn't receive votes for the award again. Sutcliffe now works as a part-time broadcaster for Marquee Sports.

