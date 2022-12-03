On This Day in History: Cubs Make Blockbuster Trade with Brewers

José Cardenal is no longer a household name, but in Chicago during the mid-1970s, he was a superstar.

On Dec. 3, 1971, the Milwaukee Brewers traded him to the Chicago Cubs for a package of prospects including Jim Colborn.

Had Colborn not panned, the trade would have been a 3-for-1 Cubs fleecing. Instead, Colborn earned an All-Star nomination and finished sixth in 1973 Cy Young voting, though his peak was short-lived.

At Wrigley Field, Cardenal was an immediate hit.

In his first two seasons as a Cub, Cardenal finished 28th then 23rd in MVP voting.

Though the Cubs were competitive in 1972, Cardenal's first season, the Cubs' new acquisition was one of just a few bright spots on several bleak Cubs teams during the 70s.

From 1972-1975, Cardenal slashed .301/.373/.439 with a 121 OPS+ out of right field.

Though he was supposed to be the piece that would put the Cubs over the hump and finally secure their first playoff berth in over 35 years, he was unable to ead the Cubs to the promised land.

Instead, he carved out his own niche, as one of dozens of productive players on terrible Cubs teams throughout the middle of the 20th century.

