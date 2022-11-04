On This Day in History: Chicago Breaks Records with Cubs Parade
It was the largest gathering of people ever in the Western hemisphere. An estimated five million people came out to celebrate the Chicago Cubs victory at the parade.
Down Lake Shore Drive and at Wrigley Field, the streets were mobbed with thronging hoards people packed into every corner and crevice of the Chicago streets.
The population of Chicago doubled that day. It usually rests at about 2.7 million, but it may have climbed as high as six million during the parade.
More than 40 buses carried the players down a route that left Wrigley Field at 11 a.m. and wound its way from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue.
The city was waiting 108 years to celebrate, and they came out in full force. So many older fans believed they would never live to see the day the Cubs would win a title. Even their parents and grandparents had never been alive to witness it.
But on Nov. 4, 2016, the city of Chicago finally saw their Cubs in a victory parade.
