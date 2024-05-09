Trade Proposal Has Chicago Cubs Landing Closer From Biggest Rival
Despite the encouraging start for the Chicago Cubs, sitting at 22-16, there are areas the front office will need to address before the deadline. Perhaps even a team in the National League Central could help them out if the deal makes sense for both sides.
If there's been one concerning issue on the Cubs roster nearly 40 games into the season, it's been in the bullpen. Closer Adbert Alzolay was one of the top pitchers on Chicago's relief staff last season, finishing with 22 saves, a 2.67 ERA, and a WHIP of 1.02.
Fast forward to 2024, and Alzolay has been as bad as he possibly could be.
The right-hander has a 4.70 ERA and has blown countless saves already, a major concern as the team deals with injuries in the bullpen. Alzolay earned the opportunity to be the closer last year, but his struggles this season have led to many issues and should cause changes.
Looking for a fix, Miranda Remaklus of FanSided proposed a deal between the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. In the trade, Chicago would land Ryan Helsley, the Cardinals' elite closer, however, they'd be trading Christopher Morel in the deal to get this done.
It's unlikely that the front office would be willing to move Morel in a deal for a relief pitcher, but anything is possible. It's also uncertain if St. Louis would be willing to help their longtime rival, but they've had a tough start to the season and don't look to be in the mix to make the playoffs.
Helsley, a 29-year-old right-hander, owns a 1.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 18 appearances for the Cardinals this season.
Adding someone of Helsley's caliber could be why the Cubs win games when it matters most during the second half of the year. He's been as good as anyone in baseball and would be a massive help to a bullpen desperate for a high-end arm.