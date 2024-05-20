Chicago Cubs Fan Favorite Prospect Showcases Prolific Display of Power
The Chicago Cubs are struggling to find their way right now, dropping the finale of their four-game slate against the Pittsburgh Pirates to lose the series 3-1 and have them sitting with a 4-6 record over their last 10 contests.
Many things have hindered this team during this stretch, but the biggest issue has been their lack of offense.
Over their last seven games, they've been averaging just 2.43 runs.
That's not good enough for a team looking to compete for a division title and a spot in the playoffs, especially in a loaded National League.
The Cubs have been forced to cycle through many players on their roster because of injury issues, but if things don't change soon, they might be forced to start replacing those who aren't performing if the roster construction presents that.
One of Chicago's top prospects is hoping his name will be in consideration if that happens.
Brennen Davis was taken in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft and immediately vaulted towards the top of the Cubs' prospect board, getting ranked No. 7 in their pipeline as soon as 2019. The outfielder maintained that status, moving into the top five from 2020-23 and peaking as their No. 1 guy in 2022.
But, despite all the notoriety, the 24-year-old has yet to appear in a Major League game.
Much of that is due to bad luck as every time it felt like he was getting close, an untimely injury happened that caused him to be overlooked.
That was the case again this season after he put together a great showing in Spring Training before suffering a conussion that took him out of the running to make the Opening Day roster.
Still, it's obvious Davis has talent, and he is putting on a prolific display of power in Triple-A right now.
Yes, that post is right.
The former star prospect blasted six homers in his last eight games with that grand slam in the first inning on Saturday, something that is absurd even at the minor league level.
But, he wasn't done there.
In the third inning, he followed it up with a solo shot that took his total during this stretch up to seven.
Over his 23 games at Triple-A this season, Davis is slashing .270/.442/.667 with eight homers and 21 RBI.
It looks like the outfielder has finally put behind some of the injury issues that plagued him early in the year and is starting to produce at the plate.
If Chicago still is struggling to perform on offense, it might not be a bad idea to give Davis a look.