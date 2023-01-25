Trey Mancini, one of the Chicago Cubs' newest acquisitions, shares his thoughts on what his role will be with the team.

The Chicago Cubs have made plenty of impactful moves this winter. One of the most profound is that of Trey Mancini. Not only is he a talented hitter and a versatile defender, but he is a proven leader. All of those traits are something the Cubs needed to add this winter.

Mancini can play first base, corner outfield, and can utilize the designated hitter role. Cubs manager David Ross has already confirmed he will be used in all of those roles. On Monday, Mancini was asked about his new role and how he felt about it heading into the 2023 MLB season.

"I told him: 'I don't care where I play at all. I like playing. Wherever you want me, I'm there," said Mancini. "That's going to be my role, is moving around. It'll probably depend on who's pitching on the other team."

Mancini's versatility will keep him in the lineup everyday, something that will help the Cubs offensively. His bat can be a game changer as he is a career .265/.330/.457 hitter over the course of six season at the MLB level.

He is a proven commodity that should help propel the Cubs into the status of "contender."

