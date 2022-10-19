Watch: Former Cub Scwarber Launches Massive Home Run in NLCS

Kyle Schwarber was a legend during his six season stint with the Chicago Cubs for the power he possessed and how he wielded it.

Now, the Philadelphia Phillies get to enjoy it after they signed him to a four-year, $79 million contract this past offseason.

He has not disappointed.

After clinching the National League home run title for the 2022 MLB season with 46, Schwarber just launched what was undoubtedly the most impressive shot of his career.

During the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 2022 National League Championship Series, Schwarber launched a 488-foot home run to the second deck of right field in Petco Park. Balls don't go there often.

That home run was the furthest of his career, fourth-hardest hit ball of the season, and the longest ever in Petco.

Not only that, but that shot extended Philadelphia's lead to 2-0 after Padres starter Yu Darvish had been nearly unhittable all evening.

It was his moment.

For more information about the Philadelphia Phillies visit 'Inside the Phillies'

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!