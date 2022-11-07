Willson Contreras, Wade Miley Officially Free Agents

Skip to main content

Willson Contreras and Wade Miley are Officially Free Agents

Two Chicago Cubs, Willson Contreras, and Wade Miley, were officially named free agents following the conclusion of the World Series.

The offseason has officially arrived following the conclusion of the 2022 World Series, and the Chicago Cubs officially have two players that will hit free agency. Catcher Willson Contreras and left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley will be hitting the open market this winter.

Contreras is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. The 30-year-old had an OPS+ of 128, the highest of his career, and clubbed 22 home runs, the second-highest of his career. The Venezuela native is among the most elite offensive catchers in the league and is likely to fetch a multiyear deal on the market. The Cubs will be tendering Contreras a qualifying offer, but it is widely expected that the backstop will decline it.

As for Miley, the lefty looked like a potential steal for Chicago after the team claimed him off of waivers from the division rival Cincinnati Reds, but his Cubs tenure was marred by injuries. 

The 35-year-old only ended up making nine appearances with the team, suffering from multiple shoulder surgeries. The lefty had a 3.16 ERA over his 37 innings in 2022. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said the team could have some interest in retaining the veteran, but it seems more likely the team looks to keep Drew Smyly. 

