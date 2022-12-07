Winter Meetings Updates: Ross Comments on Bellinger, Shortstops and More

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke with members of the media at the MLB Winter Meetings and spoke on several topics as the team continues to be heavily involved with several free agents. Ross spoke as news began to break about Cody Bellinger signing with the team, and offered his thoughts on the lefty.

"He's good. Former MVP. Got a track record of a lot of success and dynamic defense," Ross said of Bellinger. "I remember when he first got in the league at first base, smooth hands, dynamic center fielder, great outfielder. Hasn't had the success he had early on, but definitely has a lot of potential for a great player."

Ross went on to say that he thinks Bellinger is a player that could benefit from a change of scenery and an offseason to get healthy and said that adding a left-handed bat to the lineup would be really important.

The Cubs skipper was also asked whether he got the sense the team would be able to sign a top shortstop.

"I know we're in play on a lot of players, and I think that is a position that we've been involved in. I think we'll wait and see," Ross said. "I know that our front office is working their tail off daily just trying to form the best roster and team that we can possibly have. So I have a lot of confidence in their ability to continue to add dynamic players for sure."

Ross also went on to compliment his former teammate and rumored Cubs target Xander Bogaerts for his work ethic and leadership. When asked about his pitch to free agents, the manager said he didn't really have a true pitch, saying the Chicago Cubs brand can sell itself because it's a special place and that he's there to answer questions.

When asked whether he felt the team was coming out of its rebuild, the skipper seemed optimistic that it was.

"I'm confident we're moving in the right direction for sure. I definitely think like we're going to continue to add talented pieces," Ross said. "You've got a chance to back off and like just look at some of the stuff that was going on in the Minor Leagues that's coming and going back to being in these meetings, you walk through the dynamic of how things have been done in the past and what that took and what trajectory we're on, and try to line those things up. So, yeah, I think there's a bright future ahead."

Ross was asked whether he believed that the team needed someone that wasn't just a star player but had a big personality as well. Ross said he believed that a player had to fit with what the team was doing and be bought in on the vision. The skipper didn't necessarily believe a player had to be the best "on paper" to be a fit.

Though Ross stated that he didn't have a sales pitch per se, there were lots of things that he was excited to talk about in regard to what the team has to offer.

"I would say I get really excited to talk about what it's like to win in Chicago, what our organization's all about, the expectations that the fans have and how they support us, the facilities we have, the coaching staff, the support staff, our front office, our ownership," Ross said.

"I have really great memories and experiences with all of Chicago -- the city itself, the people, all the way down to the babysitting. So when [Free agents] ask me questions, it's really easy to talk positively about our group, and it's just genuine. I hope that what these players see and recognize is that it's just genuine realness from me because I've experienced it and I know what it's like and I can speak from my true experiences as a player."

To further belabor the point on shortstops, when asked how important defense was up the middle of the infield, along with catcher and center field, Ross stated that the best teams he ever played on had an elite defense. The Cubs manager also stated that with the shift going away, getting more athletic defenders will be even more important, and that will aid pitchers greatly.

The meeting with the media ended with Ross being asked about Seiya Suzuki and his potential participation in the World Baseball Class. Ross stated that he had talked with the outfielder about it, but wouldn't say if he was playing or not.

Ross said he supported Suzuki playing if that was what he wished to do, saying he would never take that experience from anyone. When asked about how it would affect his spring training, the skipper seemed unconcerned.

"It doesn't matter. You've got to go out and play and perform and win games. He's our starting right fielder. He'll be prepared. He works his tail off," Ross said.

