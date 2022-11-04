Cubs Season in Review: Javier Assad

The Chicago Cubs got a lot of surprises from their starting staff in 2022. No other part of the team shone as brightly on during such a dismal year.

And no surprise was more welcome than the blossoming of Javier Assad.

In 2021, the Mexico-international found himself pitching at Double-A Tennessee. It was a disheartening season. At age-23, he pitched to a 5.32 ERA in 20 starts over 93.0 innings. He wasn't on anyone radar's to take down important Big League innings in 2022, much less ever.

But something changed during the winter of 2022. That off-season he signed on with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in his native Mexico. There he pitched 18.2 scoreless innings in relief, improving his control and working on soft-contact.

Coming into 2022 his success continued. Starting the season at Double-A he quickly earned promotion after posting a 2.51 ERA in 14 starts. At Triple-A his success continued, there he pitched to a 2.95 ERA in seven starts before receiving his Big League call-up.

Assas was at breakfast with his wife on Aug. 19 when he call the call. Signed as a 17-year-old out of Tijuana, Assad finally was getting his chance to pitch in the Majors, and he made the most of it.

Through his first 9.0 innings Assad didn't allow a run, though he walked six and only struck out four. That said, strikes were never his modus operandi.

Through his next six starts, Assad faltered. He surrendered 13 runs in 18.1 innings, though his strikeout numbers finally rose. He got 19 batters on the 'K'.

Looking to end the season on a high not, Assad did so even better than he began. Shutting out both the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds across 10.1 innings, striking out seven and walking three. He ended the season with a very respectable 3.11 ERA.

Final Grade: A

The Cubs could not have asked more from him, and suddenly, he may have vaulted into the team's 2023 rotation plans. Even if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster, Assad will be one of the first name's called upon when disaster inevitably arises.

