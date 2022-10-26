Cubs Season Review: Adrian Sampson

Heading into the 2022 season, the Chicago Cubs probably did not think that Adrian Sampson would have as large of a role as he had. He made his season debut May 8 when he pitched one inning out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sampson did not pitch for the Cubs again until the middle of June, but he really settled in over the summer. His second appearance also came in relief, but he was able to add 4.2 innings for Chicago with just one hit and no runs allowed.

That strong outing put Sampson into the rotation for the rest of the season as the Cubs dealt with injuries and a revolving door within the starting rotation. He finished the season with 19 starts and a 4-5 record.

After starting five games for the Cubs in 2021, Sampson seemingly served as a veteran that could get them over the hump and eat some innings for a bad team while the young pitching prospects developed.

In that role, Sampson was absolutely everything this team could have hoped for. In fact, he probably played well enough to earn a spot on the 2023 roster, unless the Cubs fill out the bullpen with a bunch of high-profile free agents.

The 31-year-old pitcher was far from a reliable arm before he arrived in Chicago. He boasted a 5.71 ERA in 153.0 career innings before heading to the Windy City. With the Cubs, Sampson has posted his two best seasons and an overall ERA of 3.03.

There were hardly any expectations for the Washington native, but the Cubs may have found a long-relief candidate. Pretty much everyone around the club recognizes that the future of the pitching staff rides on the successes of some notorious prospects but it may be a bit before they are ready to contribute to the Major League club.

Keeping Sampson around for one more season as an emergency starter and long relief pitcher to preserve some of the younger arms should be on the table. He was arguably the most consistent starter on the roster last season with only one true blowup.

This was quite the showcase season for Sampson. Chicago simply could not have asked for more from a player in his situation and that should be given some credit.

Final Grade: B+

Had Sampson been a starter from the jump, his grade would probably be higher. He did not really make an impact for this team until the middle of June, but he was incredible in his limited stint.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!