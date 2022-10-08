Cubs Season in Review: Alfonso Rivas

The Chicago Cubs were hoping to use 2022 as a year to identify players that could be good contributors going into the future. Very few spots were locked down with surefire building blocks, and one spot that was left for the taking was first base. When Frank Schwindel went down with injuries and poor performance, the Cubs gave Alfonso Rivas his first extended look at first base, but was the 26-year-old able to seize the opportunity?

The answer to that question is unfortunately not. Rivas has always been billed more as a soft-hitting first baseman with a good contact tool and the ability to get on base, but that didn't transfer to the Major Leagues once promoted.

The California native started strong, but pitchers adjusted once his weakness against breaking balls was discovered. Rivas finished the season with a .235/.322/.307 slash line, good for just a wRC+ of 82. The former Oakland A's farmhand, acquired in a trade for Tony Kemp, did walk in 10.2% of his plate appearances but also struck out in over 30% of them as well, not viable for a first baseman with a lackluster power stroke.

The lefty's struggles can be traced back to his success, or rather lack thereof, against breaking balls. Rivas hit a respectable.259 against fastballs according to Baseball Savant but hit just .162 and slugged .230 against breaking balls, both of which were actually above his xBA of .138 and xSLG of .191.

The first baseman's struggles against breaking balls paired with his marginal power make it tough for him to project as anything other than a backup at the Major League level unless he can make some big adjustments to his approach in the offseason. Pair all of this with the breakout of Matt Mervis in the minor leagues, and it's tough to see Rivas projecting as a starter with the Cubs going into 2023.

However, the University of Arizona product could still carve out a role on the roster in 2023. While the lefty doesn't grade out as a stellar defender at first, Chicago manager David Ross often used Rivas as a defensive replacement for the later innings. Rivas is still cheap and optionable going into 2023, so it seems unlikely and unnecessary the Cubs would look elsewhere for a backup first baseman, especially with the 26-year-old seemingly having earned Ross' trust defensively.

While Alfonso Rivas doesn't appear to have the offensive ceiling to be a credible option as an everyday first baseman in 2023, he should stick within the organization as a depth or even perhaps the primary backup option for the position going forward.

Final Grade: C-

