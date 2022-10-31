Cubs Season in Review: David Robertson

It's hard to evaluate a trade deadline cast-off. Especially one who was a mere reliever. But looking at the value the Chicago Cubs got for David Robertson, it's hard to be disappointed.

During March 2022, Chicago signed Robertson for $3.5 million, a paltry sum considering his track record. Robertson was coming back from injury though. The last time he had thrown more than 12.0 innings in a season was 2018 after injuries ruined his 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Robertson pitched in the 2021 Olympics for the U.S., and inked a late-season deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, but pitched only 16.0 innings between regular and post-season.

It could have been reasoned that the $3.5 million the Cubs offered him was an overpay, but that quickly proved to be false.

Robertson started the year with an 11.0 inning scoreless streak, allowing only one hit in that span, nailing down the closer role and picking up 14 saves before he was sent to the eventual NL champions Philadelphia Phillies.

Across four months Robertson pitched to a 2.50 ERA. Though his BB/9 (4.2) and FIP (3.51) indicate some over-performance. Yet, the Cubs got the most out of Robertson value-wise in their deal.

For two months of a shutdown reliever that wouldn't help them get any better a draft pick, the Cubs acquired right-handed prospect starter Ben Brown.

Brown, who had been entirely dominant at High-A for the Phillies, pitching to a 3.08 ERA across 73.0 innings, remained strong for the Cubs at Double-A Tennessee. There his ERA ballooned somewhat to 4.06, though his peripherals stayed almost exactly the same.

His K/9 decreased to from 12.9 to 12.8 while he hung onto a 0.9 HR/9. Only his BB/9 got significantly worse, going from 2.8 to 3.8. Every other decrease can be chalked up to fatigue and a combination of bad luck and slightly better bats.

Even if Ben Brown only throws a few pitches in his Major League career, the depth he provides going forward will be more important than anything Robertson's contract could do for the Cubs past 2022.

Final Grade: A

