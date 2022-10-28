Cubs Season Review: Hayden Wesneski

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs Season in Review: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski, one of the top prospects in the Chicago Cubs organization, looked masterful in his first Major League stint.

As the 2022 MLB trade deadline opened up, the Chicago Cubs shockingly traded Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for Hayden Wesneski. Despite being arguably the best reliever on the roster and signed beyond this season, Effross was flipped for a young prospect in Wesneski.

Luckily for the Cubs, the return piece in the trade appears to be a star in the making, after making the most of his first stint with the club. The 24-year-old right-hander joined the Cubs down the stretch and gave David Ross plenty to rave about.

Most of Wesneski's 2022 campaign was spent down in Triple-A where he started 23 of his 24 appearances and bosted a 3.92 ERA over 110.1 innings of work. Following the trade to Chicago, the young pitcher started four games and appeared in one out of the bullpen but struggled.

His first five outings with the Iowa Cubs featured a 5.66 ERA across 20.2 innings, which was quite the shock. Dating back to college, Wesneski had never pitched that poorly. 

With injuries decimating the rotation and the future in mind, Wesneski got his chance to pitch in the Major Leagues to finish the season, and he did not disappoint. He made his first appearance on Sept. 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, tossing five innings of two-hit, shutout baseball out of the bullpen. Wesneski struck out eight batters in his remarkable debut.

He came out of the bullpen for his next appearance as well, giving up three runs in 3.2 innings. Despite a bit of a rough showing, Wesneski was given a spot in the rotation to finish the season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ross gave his young pitcher four starts to wrap up his inaugural season with the club. As a starter, Wesneski went 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings of work. He also struck out 22 batters while walking only five, as he really made a statement.

The stint was short and had some hiccups along the way but Hayden Wesneski was absolutely filthy with the Cubs in 2022. He finished with 33 strikeouts in as many innings and accumulated an ERA of just 2.18 in six appearances. He provided length as a starter and out of the bullpen for a team that desperately needed it. 

Chicago has a handful of pitching prospects ready to make an impact in the near future. Wesneski has a foot in the door and has every reason to be excited about next season. Regardless of where he starts the 2023 season — Triple-A, starting with the Cubs or coming out of the bullpen — there is plenty to build on. 

Final Grade: B+

Aside from one poor showing, Wesneski did a really good job of managing the MLB landscape. He utilized his strong arm and sweeping curveball to get outs in big moments. His Triple-A struggles are meaningful, but his MLB succes is even more noticeable. 

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_18996986
Opinions

Cubs Season Review: Hayden Wesneski

By Luke Parrish
USATSI_18920652
News

Cubs Top Prospect Canario Suffers Serious Injury in Dominican Winter League

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19282035
News

Report: Cubs Open to Extending Judge a Five-Year Deal

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18213236
Opinions

Could the Cubs consider Sanó in free agency?

By Luke Parrish
USATSI_19165317
News

Willson Contreras Named Finalist for NL Silver Slugger

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19202868
News

Report: Cubs Willing to Extend Jacob deGrom Three-Year Offer

By Ben Silver
USATSI_9963247
News

Cubs "Very Interested" in Japanese Superstar Kodai Senga

By Ben Silver
USATSI_9634120
News

On This Day in History: Cubs Win First World Series Game in 71 Years

By Ben Silver