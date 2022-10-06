Cubs Season in Review: Nico Hoerner

The Chicago Cubs gave Nico Hoerner a shot to play shortstop in 2023 and the 25-year-old did not disappoint. Despite conversations all winter and spring regarding the Cubs targeting a shortstop in free agency, Hoerner was unphased.

Injuries have always been a concern for Hoerner and were one of the many reasons why he was not considered to be the future at shortstop. In three seasons prior to 2022, the 2018 first-round selection never played in more than 48 games.

This 2022, Hoerner appeared in 135 games which trailed only Ian Happ for the most on the team. He also led the team in batting average (.281) and stolen bases (20). Despite his lack of consistent power at the plate, Nico was arguably the best hitter for Chicago in 2022.

A slow start to the season did not carry over into the summer. After hitting just .216 in his first 12 games, Hoerner found his groove at the dish and delivered.

From the end of June and into the first week of July, Chicago's newest star became unstoppable on offense. Over a 12-game stretch between June 20 and July 2, Hoerner turned in a slash line of .488/.531/.605 with seven RBI and five walks.

There were some hot and cold stretches here and there but Hoerner was still one of the most consistent hitters for the Cubs this season.

His season ended with a solid slash line of .281/.327/.410 with 10 home runs, 55 RBI, and 4.5 WAR.

After sliding over from second base, there were questions about whether or not he could stick at shortstop defensively. Fortunately for the Stanford product, he was not only better than expected in his new role but he was one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball this season.

Among all defenders, regardless of position, Hoerner ranked eighth in outs above average (OAA). His 14 outs above average were good for second among all shortstops, trailing only Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs were able to get a productive season defensively out of their former first-round pick without sacrificing much. Hoerner is certainly a candidate to win the Gold Glove for his position in his first full season lining up on the left side of the infield.

With questions surrounding his future in Chicago's infield, Hoerner made his case to be the shortstop of the future. There is no rush to sign a free agent to fill that hole after watching him play the position effectively, all while impacting the offense from all over the lineup.

This was exactly what the Cubs and Hoerner needed prior to the 2023 offseason. They can now sit back and reassess the plan for the organization while factoring in the young infielder. He may return as the starting shortstop in 2023 or he could move positions again. Will Nico Hoerner play third base in 2023 following the rest of the roster moves?

Final Grade: A-

Some cold stretches at the plate were enough to knock this grade down from being an ideal season for Hoerner. He proved that he can play shortstop at a high level and make an impact offensively for a team that desperately needs consistency in the lineup.

