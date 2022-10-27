Could the Cubs consider Sanó in free agency?

As the Chicago Cubs prepare for the 2023 season, they will need to make more than a few moves in free agency. The addition of the designated hitter to the National League has been a wonderful move for baseball.

Bryce Harper was able to contribute for the Philadelphia Phillies this season despite an injury by becoming arguably the best DH in the National League. The Cubs must find someone who can be a reliable bat as part of the everyday lineup.

Miguel Sanó, for better or worse, has been a power-hitting infielder for quite some time. While he has not been a consistent piece of lineups through his first eight seasons, Sanó has posted at least 25 home runs in each season in which he has appeared in 100 or more games.

The Minnesota Twins have filled the role at first base with Luis Arraez after Sanó played in just 20 games in 2022. With a club option that would cost $14 million next season, it is hard to imagine a scenario where Sanó returns to Minnesota.

For Chicago, it seems pretty clear that they want to find a serviceable DH. Franmil Reyes was claimed off of waivers in August to bring some pop to the lineup in a relatively successful move.

Now, the Cubs have a chance to replace Reyes with another veteran that might be a bit better, although it's not a guarantee. Sanó has struggled at the plate over the last three seasons with a slash line of .207/.295/.441 in that span.

Sanó is a boom-or-bust hitter that is going to have his hot and cold stretches. If he can play a full season, there's a very good chance he will finish with 30+ home runs while also being near the league lead in strikeouts.

It is worth noting that Patrick Wisdom is already a very similar player that could stick around due to familiarity with the team and has taken more reps at first base. Having both he and Sanó on the roster would be a mistake.

This would be a valuable move that can pay off in several ways. If Chicago is in the mix, Sanó could be a cheaper option in the middle of the lineup that helps them down the stretch. If the Cubs are out of contention at the deadline again, the veteran right-hander could be flipped for more prospects.

Assuming the Twins allow him to test the market, Chicago would be smart to invest in Miguel Sanó. Even if he is strictly a designated hitter, that would be a significant upgrade from what the Cubs currently have on the roster.

