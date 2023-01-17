The Chicago Cubs are banking on production from Cody Bellinger this season.

The Chicago Cubs signed Cody Bellinger with the hope of recapturing the player who hit 111 home runs and drove in 288 runs in his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over his last three seasons with the Dodgers, Bellinger hit 41 homers and added 134 RBI though the numbers are skewed a bit with the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Regardless, the Cubs took a chance on Bellinger with a one-year, $17.5 million deal with a mutual option in ’24.

This move was definitely worth the risk. To be fair, there really isn’t much risk.

If Bellinger can perform like he did in his first three seasons, the Cubs will benefit in a big way.

Bellinger looks to be healthy after suffering a right shoulder injury in November of 2020 and a broken left leg in the opening week of the ’21 season.

Bellinger hit only .210 in 144 games last season, but there were glimpses of his old swing.

Maybe a change of scenery will help.

In a much-improved lineup, Bellinger should get plenty of good pitches to hit.

“I think my favorite thing that I’ve learned is, you can’t change the past, but you can learn from it,’’ Bellinger said at his introductory news conference. ‘‘There were definitely injuries involved, and your body wasn’t moving how it used to. I can go on and on. But looking forward, where I’m at right now, I’m feeling really good and confident and strong.’’

Bellinger was confident and strong when he was named the National League Most Valuable Player in 2019.

That wasn’t too long ago.

And that’s exactly what the Cubs are hoping for. There is a massive potential upside with the addition of Bellinger.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!